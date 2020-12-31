Golem (GNT) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.30 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Golem has a market capitalization of $74.61 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Golem has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00038697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.00273949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014841 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00025021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.11 or 0.01951445 BTC.

Golem is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 658,191,937 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,641,937 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official website is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Golem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

