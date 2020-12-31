GoldMining (NASDAQ:GLDG) Shares Up 5.6%

GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:GLDG)’s stock price shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28. 384,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 521,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of GoldMining in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24.

GoldMining (NASDAQ:GLDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About GoldMining (NASDAQ:GLDG)

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of projects in Brazil, Colombia, the United States, Canada, Peru, and other regions of the Americas. It explores for gold, copper, and uranium properties. The company's principal exploration properties include the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,000 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 9,704 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

