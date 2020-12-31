Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GPN. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.69.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $210.14 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $213.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.78 and its 200 day moving average is $178.92. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $87,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $386,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $4,467,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 17.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $4,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

