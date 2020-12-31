Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GPN. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.69.
Shares of GPN stock opened at $210.14 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $213.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.78 and its 200 day moving average is $178.92. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $87,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $386,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $4,467,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 17.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $4,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.
