Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,039 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Global Cord Blood were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CO opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. Global Cord Blood Co. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.07 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.17% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Cord Blood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Global Cord Blood Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

