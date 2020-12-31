Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Plans $0.30 Dividend

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 38.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $47.05.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $205.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.23 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

