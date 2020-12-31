Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. CIBC raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $602.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 38.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 140,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.