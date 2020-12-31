Giant Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last week, Giant has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including $18.98, $33.89, $31.10 and $70.83. Giant has a market cap of $71,958.88 and approximately $6,672.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00152725 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00026069 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,605,593 coins and its circulating supply is 8,455,591 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

