Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) PT Raised to $5.00

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Noble Financial from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Noble Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GEVO. ValuEngine cut shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Get Gevo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 535,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,173,438. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. Gevo has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.43.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gevo will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gevo in the third quarter worth about $30,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 179.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 534.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 88,027 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 2.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.