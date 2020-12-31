GeoCoin Hits Market Cap of $624,495.02 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000687 BTC on major exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $624,495.02 and $865.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.02 or 0.00433725 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,564.26 or 0.99892329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017051 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00021381 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002575 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GEO is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

