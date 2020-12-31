Gas 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.41 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Gas has a total market cap of $15.18 million and $2.41 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gas has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Gas token can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00005167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00025730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00128875 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00184267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.85 or 0.00564920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00302797 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019263 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00049788 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

