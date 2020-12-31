Gala Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 75% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Gala has a total market capitalization of $9.32 million and $83,891.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 432.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00028382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00129442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.00564309 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00161806 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00309150 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00089508 BTC.

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games

Gala Token Trading

Gala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

