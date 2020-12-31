FY2021 Earnings Forecast for RH (NYSE:RH) Issued By William Blair

RH (NYSE:RH) – William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for RH in a research note issued on Monday, December 28th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $17.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.25. William Blair also issued estimates for RH’s FY2022 earnings at $19.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.00.

RH opened at $449.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. RH has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $494.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.64 million. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RH by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in RH by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

