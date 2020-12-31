FUZE Token (FUZE) Price Hits $31.99 on Exchanges

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded down 50.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded 41.9% lower against the US dollar. One FUZE Token token can currently be bought for $31.99 or 0.00110213 BTC on major exchanges. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $24,621.12 and approximately $17,592.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00030964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00127920 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00180993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00560641 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00304015 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00084705 BTC.

FUZE Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 770 tokens. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken . The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

FUZE Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUZE Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUZE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.