Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading Up 8.6%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s share price was up 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.99 and last traded at $50.79. Approximately 2,968,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the average daily volume of 762,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLGT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.90.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $101.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $188,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,450.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530 in the last 90 days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after acquiring an additional 878,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,238,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after buying an additional 450,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 130,881 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 896.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 21,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

