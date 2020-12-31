Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.10

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.10 and last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 88011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.73.

FLGT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $101.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,967,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $4,617,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,899 shares in the company, valued at $10,891,456.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

