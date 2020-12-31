FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FuelCell Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 5.48. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

