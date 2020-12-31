Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Treasurer Sells $127,800.00 in Stock

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Treasurer Ellen T. Albrecht sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $127,800.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 80,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,803.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $104.49 million, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $7.04.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fuel Tech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Fuel Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTEK shares. ValuEngine lowered Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

