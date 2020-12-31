fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) versus Empire Post Media (OTCMKTS:EMPM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Empire Post Media (OTCMKTS:EMPM) and fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Empire Post Media alerts:

0.0% of Empire Post Media shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of fuboTV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Empire Post Media and fuboTV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire Post Media N/A N/A $50,000.00 N/A N/A fuboTV $4.27 million 527.05 -$34.36 million ($1.48) -22.51

Empire Post Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than fuboTV.

Volatility & Risk

Empire Post Media has a beta of 3.02, suggesting that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, fuboTV has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Empire Post Media and fuboTV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire Post Media 0 0 0 0 N/A fuboTV 0 1 6 0 2.86

fuboTV has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.08%. Given fuboTV’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe fuboTV is more favorable than Empire Post Media.

Profitability

This table compares Empire Post Media and fuboTV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire Post Media N/A N/A N/A fuboTV N/A -164.91% -29.66%

Summary

Empire Post Media beats fuboTV on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire Post Media

Empire Post Media, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merge with another entity. Previously, it was engaged in post-production services to the movie and television industry. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc. operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Post Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Post Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.