FS Development (NASDAQ:FSDC) Trading 5.8% Higher

FS Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FSDC)’s share price traded up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.00. 733,056 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 764% from the average session volume of 84,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSDC. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FS Development in the third quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FS Development during the third quarter worth about $1,120,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Development during the third quarter worth approximately $3,919,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Development during the third quarter worth approximately $5,599,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Development during the third quarter worth approximately $7,839,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Development Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

