Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 677,960 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 20,526 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 310.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 79.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCX opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of -294.75 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Citigroup lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

