Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEH) Trading Up 0.3%

Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEH) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.23. Approximately 11,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 291% from the average daily volume of 3,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEH) by 825.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 3.90% of Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

