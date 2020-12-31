Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.97.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $83.44 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

