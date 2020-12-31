Fortuna Market Cap Tops $399,412.62 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, Fortuna has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $399,412.62 and approximately $200.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortuna token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fortuna alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00038697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.40 or 0.00298099 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015086 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00025129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $579.69 or 0.02000088 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna is a token. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.