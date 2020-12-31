ForTube Market Capitalization Reaches $6.82 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. ForTube has a market cap of $6.82 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ForTube has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One ForTube token can now be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ForTube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00038624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.01 or 0.00275394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014934 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00024946 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.30 or 0.01939040 BTC.

About ForTube

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ForTube

ForTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.