Forsys Metals Corp. (FSY.TO) (TSE:FSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.32

Forsys Metals Corp. (FSY.TO) (TSE:FSY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 694015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$50.07 million and a P/E ratio of -44.29.

Forsys Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Africa. The company explores for uranium and gold mineral properties. Its flagship project is Norasa, which comprises the Valencia project covering an area of 735.6 hectares; and the Namibplaas project located in the south-west of the town of Usakos in central-west Namibia.

