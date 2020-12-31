Folder Protocol (FOL) Market Cap Tops $2.16 Million

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Folder Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00002488 BTC on popular exchanges. Folder Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $376,328.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Folder Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00025086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00129182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.59 or 0.00566354 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00155669 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00304167 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00019264 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00049974 BTC.

Folder Protocol Token Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,003,000 tokens. The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com . The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io

Folder Protocol Token Trading

Folder Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Folder Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folder Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.