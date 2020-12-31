FOAM (FOAM) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.34 Million

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. One FOAM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. FOAM has a market cap of $7.34 million and approximately $15,847.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FOAM has traded 60.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00030600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00127572 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00180501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.00562540 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00302735 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00082124 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,477,096 tokens. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

