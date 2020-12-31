Flash (FLASH) Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Flash has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $994.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flash has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00025086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00129182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.59 or 0.00566354 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00155669 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00304167 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00019264 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00049974 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

