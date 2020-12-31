Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSE:BDL) & Biglari (NYSE:BH) Financial Survey

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSE:BDL) and Biglari (NYSE:BH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flanigan’s Enterprises and Biglari’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flanigan’s Enterprises $116.20 million 0.32 $3.65 million N/A N/A Biglari $668.84 million 0.39 $45.38 million N/A N/A

Biglari has higher revenue and earnings than Flanigan’s Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of Flanigan’s Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.1% of Flanigan’s Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.8% of Biglari shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Flanigan’s Enterprises and Biglari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flanigan’s Enterprises 1.41% 3.55% 1.67% Biglari -12.33% -11.26% -5.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Flanigan’s Enterprises and Biglari, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flanigan’s Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Biglari 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Flanigan’s Enterprises beats Biglari on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service. As of September 29, 2019, it operated 26 units consisting of restaurants, package liquor stores, and combination restaurants/package liquor stores; and franchised 5 units comprising 2 restaurants and 3 combination restaurants/package liquor stores. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance, and selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and operates oil and natural gas properties offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. In addition, it publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products under the MAXIM and Maxim brand name; and licenses media products and services, as well as is involved in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

