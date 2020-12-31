FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will announce $2.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.84 billion and the lowest is $2.80 billion. FirstEnergy reported sales of $2.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year sales of $11.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.99 billion to $11.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.34.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,661,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,209,241. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.16. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $8,613,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $11,455,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstEnergy (FE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.