FirstBlood (1ST) Price Hits $0.11

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular exchanges. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $9.77 million and approximately $2,287.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00039911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.65 or 0.00297806 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014934 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00026458 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $563.51 or 0.01982383 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood (1ST) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io . FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.