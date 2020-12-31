First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXD) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXD) traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.22 and last traded at $28.33. 1,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.