First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM) Shares Down 1.8%

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM) dropped 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $21.90. Approximately 40 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 4.88% of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

