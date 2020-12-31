First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.88.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $144.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.09. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $145.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.68 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 625.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 269.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.