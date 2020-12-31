First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.35.

NYSE:AG opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 1.20. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. As a group, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AG. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1,382.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,734 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,840 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,942 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 68,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,990,390 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,654,000 after purchasing an additional 180,888 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 258,271 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 161,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 350,083 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 213,248 shares in the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

