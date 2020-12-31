First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Price Up 5.5%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) shares were up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.65. Approximately 6,121,089 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 5,993,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth $116,000. 28.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

