First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of First Horizon have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Also, its earnings surprise history is decent, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in remaining. Efforts to strengthen core Tennessee banking franchise and inorganic growth strategies, supported by the company’s strong balance sheet position, keep us encouraged. Further, an improving credit quality is a tailwind. Also, given strong liquidity position, the company is less exposed to credit risk in case of any economic downturn. However, pressure on margin due to low interest rates and rising costs, on account of increasing compensation and benefit expenses, will likely deter the bottom line expansion. Nevertheless, the company recently announced to have passed the Fed's second round of stress test.”

Get First Horizon National alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FHN. TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.77.

NYSE:FHN opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon National has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.23 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon National will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $566,005.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,755.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $199,085.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 372,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,785.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,903 shares of company stock worth $847,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 550.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in First Horizon National in the second quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Horizon National by 226.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon National in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Horizon National by 111.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon National (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.