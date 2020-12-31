First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. is a Washington corporation headquartered in Renton, Washington. It is the parent company of First Savings Bank Northwest; a Washington chartered stock savings bank that was originally organized in 1923. The Company serves the Puget Sound Region of Washington that includes King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties, through its full-service banking office. The Company is part of the America’s Community Bankers NASDAQ Index. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Financial Northwest in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $110.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.55.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 17,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

