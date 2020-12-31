FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of FCBBF opened at $14.70 on Thursday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

