Financial Survey: Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE) and Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE) and Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hybrid Energy and Ontrak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A Ontrak -61.90% N/A -107.02%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hybrid Energy and Ontrak, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hybrid Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Ontrak 0 0 5 0 3.00

Ontrak has a consensus price target of $88.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.24%. Given Ontrak’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ontrak is more favorable than Hybrid Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Hybrid Energy has a beta of 6.82, meaning that its share price is 582% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ontrak has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hybrid Energy and Ontrak’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ontrak $35.10 million 34.05 -$25.66 million ($1.15) -59.67

Hybrid Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ontrak.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of Ontrak shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Hybrid Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.2% of Ontrak shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ontrak beats Hybrid Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hybrid Energy

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates fuel production and other energy companies. It acquires companies with traditional and proven fuel production, photovoltaic (PV) and solar thermal technologies. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was formerly known as Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. in September 2009. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Reno, Nevada. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. is in reorganization.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need. The company's technology-enabled, OnTrak, program is designed to treat health plan members with unaddressed behavioral health conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

