Financial Comparison: Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) versus Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY)

Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) and Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sands China shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Keppel and Sands China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel 0 0 0 0 N/A Sands China 0 3 1 0 2.25

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Keppel and Sands China’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel $5.56 billion 1.30 $518.35 million N/A N/A Sands China $8.81 billion 4.03 $2.03 billion $2.51 17.49

Sands China has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel and Sands China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel -2.26% 3.97% 1.43% Sands China N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Keppel has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sands China has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Keppel pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sands China pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sands China pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Sands China beats Keppel on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities. The company is also involved in the provision of offshore and marine-related, as well as self-elevating platforms owning and leasing services; sourcing, fabricating, and supply of steel components; ship repairing, shipbuilding, and conversion activities; ship owning business; chartering of ships, barges, and boats with crew; property investment, management, and development activities; fund management business; golf and hotel ownership and operation; development of residential properties; procurement of equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities; development of district heating and cooling systems; power generation and supply, and general wholesale trade businesses; purchase and sale of gaseous fuels; distribution of IT products and retail sale of telecommunication products; and provision of fixed and other telecommunications services. In addition, it offers jacking systems, and heavy-lift equipment and related services; project management and procurement, towage, financial, real estate investment trust management, logistics and warehousing, data center, and travel agency; and environmental infrastructure and solid waste treatment solutions. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Singapore.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 11,716 hotel rooms and suites, 158 restaurants, 2.1 million square feet of retail malls, 1.7 million square feet of MICE space, 4 permanent theatres, a 15,000-seat arena, and casinos. It also offers ferry transportation and leasing services, and pontoon leasing; security services; human resources administration services; mall management services; travel and tourism agency services; customer development services; and procurement, marketing, and administrative services, as well as outsourcing services, including information technology, accounting, hotel management, and marketing. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Taipa, Macau. Sands China Ltd. is a subsidiary of Venetian Venture Development Intermediate II.

