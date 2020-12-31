Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ GSM opened at $1.62 on Monday. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $273.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.83.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $262.67 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,772,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,723 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,375,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 481.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,833 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 501,477 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

