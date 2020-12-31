Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ GSM opened at $1.62 on Monday. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $273.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.83.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $262.67 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%.
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
