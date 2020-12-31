Ferratum Oyj (FRU.F) (ETR:FRU) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Ferratum Oyj (FRU.F) (ETR:FRU)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €4.78 ($5.62) and last traded at €4.74 ($5.58). Approximately 20,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 13,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.48 ($5.27).

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.18 million and a PE ratio of 13.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.23.

About Ferratum Oyj (FRU.F) (ETR:FRU)

Ferratum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, and digital consumer and small business loans to retail and business clients. Its loan portfolio consists of microloans, PLUS loans, Prime loans, and revolving credit facilities; and working capital loans to businesses. The company also offers current accounts, overdrafts, and savings and term deposits; multi-currency contactless debit cards; and digital payments and transfers.

