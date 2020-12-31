F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L) (LON:FCIT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $798.00

Shares of F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L) (LON:FCIT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 798 ($10.43) and last traded at GBX 796.41 ($10.41), with a volume of 157600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 773 ($10.10).

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 765.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 711.72. The company has a market cap of £4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

In other news, insider Roger Bone acquired 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 776 ($10.14) per share, for a total transaction of £1,001.04 ($1,307.87). Also, insider Jeffrey Hewitt acquired 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.79) per share, with a total value of £494.34 ($645.86).

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

