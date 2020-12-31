FansTime Hits 24-Hour Volume of $242,230.00 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinEgg, FCoin and Gate.io. FansTime has a market capitalization of $316,119.07 and approximately $242,230.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00027844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00129945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.00563556 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00162433 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00305443 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00018728 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00049935 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, CoinEgg, HADAX, CoinMex, Gate.io and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.