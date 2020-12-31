Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXPO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Exponent alerts:

Shares of EXPO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.30. 102,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,206. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $91.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.16.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $395,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $10,177,206.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,648,534.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,746 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,621. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Exponent in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.