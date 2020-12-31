Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Shares Up 9.7%

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) shares shot up 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.53. 667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EIFZF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

