Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) & Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Head to Head Comparison

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Exact Sciences and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 3 11 0 2.79 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Exact Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $127.93, suggesting a potential downside of 5.52%. Given Exact Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exact Sciences and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $876.29 million 23.24 -$83.99 million ($1.49) -90.87 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.87 million ($1.34) -3.06

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Exact Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Exact Sciences and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -25.27% -11.71% -6.74% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -163.87% -89.65%

Summary

Exact Sciences beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer. The company's pipeline products focuses on the research and development of enhancing Cologuard's performance characteristics, and blood or other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; Biocartis N.V.; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

