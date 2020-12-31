EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.50

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 1300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Several brokerages have commented on EVRZF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVRAZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.00.

EVRAZ Plc engages in the production and distribution of steel, iron ore, and coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment produces vanadium ore and vanadium products. The Steel North America segment includes the provision of steel and related products in the USA and Canada.

