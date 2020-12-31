EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EVTC. BidaskClub lowered EVERTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

In other news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $87,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,594.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $532,561.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,580.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,487,698. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter worth $5,842,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at $12,913,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at $8,991,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at $604,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

